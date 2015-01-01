Guysborough Memorial Hospital Emergency Department to be Closed for Much of the Week

There’s a lengthy closure at the emergency department at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital. It was to have been shut down today (Monday), but it will now be open.

However, starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday and continuing until 8 a.m. Monday, December 4th, the ED will be closed.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, calling your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information, call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.