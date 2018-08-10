Guysborough Memorial Hospital Emergency Department to be Temporarily Closed Next Week

Local residents living near the Guysborough Memorial Hospital will be without the medical facility’s emergency department for most of next week.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the hospital’s E-R will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday, the 13th until Friday the 17th at 8 a.m.

There’s no physicians to cover the shifts.

If you have an emergency call 911 or go to the nearest open emergency department. For non-emergency health advice from a registered nurse, call 811. The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167.