Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department temporarily closed today

The emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital is temporarily closed today. It shut down at 6 this morning. It re-opens at 7 tonight.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.