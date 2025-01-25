Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department temporarily closed today

Jan 25, 2025 | Local News

The emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital is temporarily closed today.  It shut down at 6 this morning.  It re-opens at 7 tonight.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor/primary care provider. 

For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

 

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year