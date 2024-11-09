Listen Live

Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department Temporarily Closed

Nov 9, 2024 | Local News

The Emergency Department at the Guysborough Memorial Hospital is closed today.  Nova Scotia Health officials says the department’s temporary closure started at 6 this morning.  It will remain closed until 7 am Sunday.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.


