Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department to be Closed Saturday Evening and Sunday

The emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital will be closed this weekend.

The department is closing at 6 pm Saturday evening. It will reopen Monday at 8 am.

Virtual urgent care will not be available during this closure

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.