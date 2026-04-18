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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department to be Closed Saturday Evening and Sunday

Apr 18, 2026 | Local News

The emergency department at Guysborough Memorial Hospital will be closed this weekend.

The department is closing at 6 pm Saturday evening.  It will reopen Monday at 8 am.
Virtual urgent care will not be available during this closure

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year