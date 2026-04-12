Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department To Be Temporarily Closed from Sunday night to Tuesday Morning

There will be a temporary closure of Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s emergency department.

Nova Scotia Health Officials say the emergency department will close at 7 Sunday night and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14th.

Virtual Urgent Care is available onsite daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours are subject to change.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.