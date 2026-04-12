Listen Live

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department To Be Temporarily Closed from Sunday night to Tuesday Morning

Apr 12, 2026 | Local News

There will be a temporary closure of Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s emergency department.
Nova Scotia Health Officials say the emergency department will close at 7 Sunday night and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14th.

(R-L): Colin Graham, a registered nurse, speaks with Chris Cook during a virtual urgent care demonstration at Guysborough Memorial Hospital with an online provider, who is pictured on a tablet. (Nova Scotia Health photo)

Virtual Urgent Care is available onsite daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours are subject to change.
Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For general health advice and information call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.
The Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167. 


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year