Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department to be Temporarily Closed from Saturday night to early Sunday Morning

There is temporary closure of the emergency department of the Guysborough Memorial Hospital this weekend.

Officials with Nova Scotia Health say the department will be closed at 6 pm this evening (Saturday), re-opening Sunday morning at 7 am.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information, call 811, a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.