Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department will be Temporarily Closed Today

The Guysborough Memorial Hospital emergency department will be closed for the day today

Officials with Nova Scotia Health says the E-D will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. today until 8 a.m. Friday.

. Virtual Urgent Care will be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23. Hours subject to change. Patient registration ends 30 minutes before closing.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

For non-urgent care, call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.