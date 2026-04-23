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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Guysborough Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department will be Temporarily Closed Today

Apr 23, 2026 | Local News

The Guysborough Memorial Hospital emergency department will be closed for the day today

Officials with Nova Scotia Health says the E-D will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. today until 8 a.m. Friday.

. Virtual Urgent Care will  be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 23. Hours subject to change. Patient registration ends 30 minutes before closing.

 

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

  For non-urgent care, call your family doctor/primary care provider.

  For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses.

  The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year