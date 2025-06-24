Guysborough MLA Greg Morrow discusses farming industry and profitability

Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow recently commented on recent reports from Stats Canada showing the Nova Scotia Farming Industry losing money.

When you look at farm cash receipts, said Morrow, they show farms are making more money on what they are selling but it also shows the costs of production are going up. He said the department wants to work with industry to find ways to make them more profitable, pointing to the province’s $7 million season extension program, with a total of almost $15 million in investments in the industry since the start of the year and more investments to come.

Back in May, Morrow was part of a ministerial roundtable with the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture to discuss the agriculture industry.