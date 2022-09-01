Guysborough native becomes new Antigonish RCMP Staff Sergeant

The Antigonish RCMP has a new Staff Sergeant.

Originally from Guysborough, Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier spent the last 30 years living in Alberta. Hillier applied for the local position and was the successful candidate. As Staff Sgt., Hillier oversees the administrative running of the detachment.

Hillier complimented the work of Sgt. Warren MacBeath who acted in the role the past couple of years. Hillier said her goal is to provide the best service possible to the community.

Hillier said the community has been very welcoming, noting she met a number of people already. She said the local RCMP members are motivated, experienced, and happy to be in the area.