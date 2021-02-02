Listen Live
One New Case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia3:59 pm | Read Full Article
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say the new is in Central Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating as required. The number of active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia remains at 10. There are two […]
COVID-19 slowing local groups in Pictou County that receive ...10:42 am | Read Full Article
A Pictou County councillor is wondering how council should deal with an unexpected side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. At Monday night’s meeting of council, a motion was passed to grant extensions for several municipal grants that have not been fully spent. Councillor David Parker asked if it would be possible for council to pass […]
Hockey’s MacLeod, Basketball’s Disanka named St....9:47 am | Read Full Article
The St. FX Athletes of the week come from the sports of hockey and basketball. The female athlete of the week is X-Women Hockey forward Lea MacLeod, a third year Business student from Dartmouth. MacLeod had a strong game in the team’s 4 by 4 scrimmage this past Friday. The male athlete of the week […]