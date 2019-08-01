Listen Live
All Antigonish Minor Softball (U-12,U-14,U-16) scheduled for tonight has been cancelled due to impending weather.
Nova Scotia Health Authority announces Temporary Emergency D...1:51 pm | Read Full Article
A release from the Nova Scotia Heath Authority today announced a number of temporary ER closures across the province, include at three local hospitals. The ER at the Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck will close Friday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. until Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8 a.m., then again on Sunday, Aug. 4 […]
Former Strait Regional School Board Office in Port Hastings ...1:38 pm | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the County of Inverness is selling the former headquarters of the Strait Regional School Board, now known as the Strait Regional Centre for Education. The 79-hundred square foot building in Port Hastings, was originally built as a school in 1963. It was later converted to an office building with a parking lot, […]
