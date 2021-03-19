Guysborough RCMP Investigating Suspicious Fire in Boylston

Guysborough District RCMP are asking for the public’s help in solving a suspicious fire at a residence.

Wednesday night, at approximately 11:53 p.m., RCMP and Milford Haven Fire and Emergency Services responded to an address on Reddys Hill Road in Boylston, where a residence was on fire. The structure incurred extensive damage but the residence was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries. The fire is believed to be suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Guysborough RCMP Detachment at 902-533-3801. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.