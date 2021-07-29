Guysborough-Tracadie Liberal Candidate Lloyd Hines Highlights Experience in his Re-election Bid

Experience matters, says a local Liberal incumbent.

First elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017, Lloyd Hines, the Liberal candidate in Guysborough-

Tracadie says he is proud of his track record in terms of being able to deliver for local constituents. Hines said the theme of his campaign is “Our Fair Share”, saying a fair share is not always a given and requires work. That means, he says, you have to be respected and accepted by colleagues, adding he feels he has established his credentials.

Hines, who served as Minister of Transportation and Active Transit since 2017, says the main issues in his riding include healthcare and doctor recruitment, high-speed internet access, child care, and affordable housing.