Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Nova Scotia Agriculture minister Greg Morrow says there were a Lot of Accomplishments in 2023

When listing some of the highlights of the last 12 months, Morrow mentioned the creation of the Archibald Lake Wilderness area along the St. Mary’s River, the newly announced long term care home coming to Sherbrooke, and the new CSAP school in Tor Bay. He also pointed to the purchase of generators to create community comfort centres, funds for emergency service providers, as well as the $47.3 million Cellular for Nova Scotia program, and road and infrastructure improvements.

As for 2024, Morrow said he looks forward to continued road improvements and working with the Agriculture department and its partners.

Morrow said 2023 saw a lot of bad weather events, but the department continues to work with farmers and make changes so they are better able to prepare for such events.