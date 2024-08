The provincial government has announced a $33,000 grant for the community of Havre Boucher and the Havre Boucher and Area Cultural, Development & Recreation Association.

A release from the province states the association received funding to replace the roof of the Havre Boucher Community Centre.

Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow stated the funding will help the association continue to enrich community life, build connections among residents and have a positive impact in the community