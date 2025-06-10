Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow announces more than $250,000 for Community Infrastructure and Recreation Projects in his Riding

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says the provincial government has committed just over $252,000 in his riding for a variety of infrastructure and recreation projects.

The District of Guysborough receives $55,000 for tourism and recreation rest stops, while St. James The Martyr Church in Halfway Cove is getting $50,000 to repair exterior walls on the church hall and install steel roofing.

The District of St. Mary’s is being presented funding for two projects; $43,923 for a new accessible public washroom and $24,300 for interior upgrades to the St. Mary’s Rec Plex. The Harbourview Community Centre is being supported with $38,812 for roof shingle replacement while the Lincolnville Community Development Association will be presented with $29,641 for a new water pump, metal roof and attic insulation.

The Guysborough Waterfront Development Society receives $24,709 for upgrades to the Jost Building including heat pumps, electric heaters, new garage doors and roofing, and the Chedabucto Bay Folk Society gets $5,000 for the Sunnyville Roadshow.

There’s also $3,000 to the Broadhorns ATV Club in Country Harbour for trail improvements; $1,000 to the St. Mary’s Trail Association in Stormont for engineering inspections of trail bridges and $650 to the Ocean Lake Riders ATV Club of New Harbour for trail maintenance.