Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow announces new 48-Room High-Crest Sherbrooke Nursing Home to be Built

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow was in the constituency Tuesday to announce the new, 48-room High-Crest Sherbrooke nursing home, scheduled to open in 2029. The facility is set to offer care to an additional nine seniors, and each resident will have their own room and private washroom.

Morrow made the announcement on behalf of Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams. He called the announcement an exciting investment not only for seniors but Sherbrooke and the surrounding communities as well.

Morrow said construction on the new facility is set to begin in 2026, with a completion date of 2029. While that may seem like a long time away, Morrow said the government needs to plan right now for the future.

The new home is part of the recent addition of 2,200 rooms to the Province’s long-term care infrastructure plan.