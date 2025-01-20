Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow Concerned with Plans by Bank of Montreal to Close Canso and Port Hawkesbury BMO Branches

Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow joined the list of people concerned with a recent decision to close Bank of Montreal branches in Canso and Port Hawkesbury.

Last week, Morrow sent a letter to Deanne Chaulk, regional vice president for BMO, about the bank’s decision to close the branches as of July 25. In the letter, Morrow calls the decision terrible, adding he plans to ask the commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada to require a meeting in the community to hear directly from the people the decision is impacting, and for BMO to respond to some unanswered questions.

Councils for the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough both requested meetings with BMO representatives last week after hearing the news of the closures.