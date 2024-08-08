Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow Happy with Provincial Cell Tower Investments

The MLA for Guysborough Tracadie is happy to see a recent investment in cell coverage for the province.

Last week, the Nova Scotia government announced its largest ever investment in cellular infrastructure, which will enhance existing infrastructure and add more towers over the next two years.

Rogers was selected following a request for proposals to upgrade infrastructure at 27 existing sites and connect them to the Rogers 5G network. Through an additional investment of $18.6 million in the Cellular for Nova Scotia Program, the Province also plans to add 27 new provincially owned telecommunication towers in underserved areas.

Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said 9 of the 27 new towers are either in or will be able to serve communities in his riding.

Morrow said as long as cell phone have been around, there have been gaps in local service. He said the province took steps to address the problem, noting two of the towers will improve coverage in Arisaig and Malignant Cove.