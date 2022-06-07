Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow hears concerns from Mulgrave Town Council

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow visited the Town of Mulgrave council at last night’s

regular council meeting to hear council concerns and answer questions. Council asked for updates on the Aulds Cove intersection and raised the issues of paving on Highway 344 as it enters the town as well as the need for a Nurse Practitioner at the Medical Centre in the town.

Morrow said that to his understanding, construction at the Aulds Cove intersection was tied up due to an issue with the rail company. He said he would continue to advocate for road construction on the 344 and for a Nurse Practitioner in the town.