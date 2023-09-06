Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow Proud of the Work Government Has Done in his Riding and in Nova Scotia

Last week marked two years since Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow were sworn-in to

serve local constituents, with Morrow also being named agriculture minister shortly thereafter.

He pointed to recent announcements in Guysborough, the Mulgrave Road Theatre getting $500,000 from the Province’s Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund to create a net-zero community space and performance centre, and the designation of the Archibald Lake Wilderness Area, adding he is excited to see what the next two years will bring.