Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says Government is Continuing to Invest in areas that are Important to all Nova Scotians

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow recently reflected on the spring legislative session, which wrapped up April 9.

Morrow noted it was a long session, and at times difficult and contentious, adding there was a lot of focus on the negatives.

https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/April-13-MOrrow-clip.mp3 The original PC budget tabled during the session featured a lot of cuts, including $130.4 million less funding for arts and culture, services for people with disabilities, and Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotian related programs. Following a backlash that featured protests in several communities and singing in the legislative house, the province brought back a little over $50 million to the budget.