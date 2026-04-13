Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says Government is Continuing to Invest in areas that are Important to all Nova Scotians

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow recently reflected on the spring legislative session, which wrapped up April 9.
Morrow noted it was a long session, and at times difficult and contentious, adding there was a lot of focus on the negatives.
The original PC budget tabled during the session featured a lot of cuts, including $130.4 million less funding for arts and culture, services for people with disabilities, and Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotian related programs. Following a backlash that featured protests in several communities and singing in the legislative house, the province brought back a little over $50 million to the budget.
As for his role as agriculture minister, Morrow said the department’s budget was up slightly, noting there are some good news announcements coming in “the near future”. With the house session over, Morrow said looks forward to being back out in the constituency, meeting with residents, and being busy with events and festivals.