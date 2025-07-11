Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says Housing Announcements for the Guysborough Area Welcome

Guysborough heard some welcome housing announcements earlier this week.

Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow was on hand to officially open a housing for healthcare workers complex in Guysborough on Monday, the same day the province announced it acquired a six-unit affordable housing project in Boylston, in partnership with the Community First: Guysborough County Housing Association.

Morrow said both announcements are welcome in the area, pointing to the great cooperation with the Community First: Guysborough County Housing Association on the affordable housing project.

The province offered $2.3 million in funding for the eight-unit healthcare workers complex, which the province states is close to amenities and the Guysborough Memorial Hospital.

The Boylston site has five two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit, with affordable monthly rents. Provincial funding for the Boylston site included $627,000 through the Community Housing Acquisition Program, and $13,700 from the Community Housing Growth Fund.