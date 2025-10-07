Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says Important Pieces of Legislation Adopted during Recent Fall Sitting of the Legislature

The Nova Scotia Government recently wrapped up its fall sitting of the provincial legislature after eight days in the house.

When asked about the session, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow noted it was an efficient use of party`s time and of the legislature`s time.

He said they also cleaned up some old redundant legislation, in an effort make things like appeal boards more efficient.

Morrow said he and other MLAs are privileged to what they do and serve Nova Scotians, adding it is a job he does not take lightly. He pointed to the local MLAs, including Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston, Pictou West`s Marco MacLeod, Pictou Centre`s Danny MacGillivray, Antigonish`s Michelle Thompson, Trevor Boudreau in Richmond and Kyle MacQuarrie in Inverness, adding the region is very well served.