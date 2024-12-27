Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says PC’s Ready To Get Back to Work

2024 was a big year for the Nova Scotia PCs, including Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow.

Morrow pointed to the provincial election as a big moment for himself and his fellow party members, with the PCs winning 43 of 55 seats. Personally, Morrow said he saw the largest margin of victory and the largest percentage of votes in the riding`s history. The win comes with a lot of responsibility said Morrow, adding the party is ready to get back to work for Nova Scotians.

Another big item was the school lunch program, which the PCs rolled out as part of their budget. Morrow, who serves as minister of agriculture, said he was happy to have Nova Scotia farmers take part and help feed students.