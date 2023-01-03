Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says Road Improvements are among Highlights in His Constituency in 2022

Improvements to local roads are among the highlights of 2022 in his riding for Guysborough-

Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow. In a year-end interview, Morrow says there were a couple of significant paving projects this past year in his riding, the largest geographically in the province.

Morrow says a number of recent announcements provincially will help his constituents in the new year, including measures to help Nova Scotians cope with the rising cost of living. There’s also plans to increase eligibility to allow more to qualify for the home heating assistance rebate program.

Morrow says government is aware more work needs to be done to improve health care and that will continue into 2023.