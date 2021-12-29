Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says Second Half of the Year a Whirlwind as He Adjusts to New Role and Responsibilities

Looking back on 2021 Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow says the year has

been a whirlwind. In the span of a few months, Morrow went from capturing the PC Party nomination in the riding, to winning a seat in the election, and appointed to cabinet as the Agriculture Minister. He says it’s been a lot of excitement and learning these past few months.

Morrow says his department covers a wide range of areas from farming to Christmas Trees, mink farming, animal welfare and wine-making. Morrow says all cabinet ministers received a mandate letter; and in his, one of the key goals was to support and encourage local food consumption. The target is to have 20 per cent of the money spent on food by Nova Scotians on locally produced products by 2030.

Morrow says a big topic on the mind of local voters is health care, a key plank in the PC’s platform during the election. He’s also had meetings with officials in Guysborough about attracting more physicians and in Mulgrave for a Nurse Practitioner.

Morrow says another issue is a solution for the intersection on Highway 104 in Aulds Cove that leads to the town of Mulgrave; he hopes to have more to say on that in the coming weeks.