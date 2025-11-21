Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow welcomes the Return of Sherbrooke Old Fashioned Christmas

Sherbrooke Old Fashioned Christmas is back again. After taking a year off, in part due to shifting community demographics and volunteer burnout, the event is running next weekend, November 28-30th.

It is now known as Christmas at Sherbrooke Village

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow called the event a cherished tradition for a lot of people in the community, adding he is glad it resumed.

Events on Friday will include a Santa visit at heritage park, a tree lighting, a family concert and fireworks. For a full schedule of the weekend, visit sherbrookevillage.ca