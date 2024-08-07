Guysborough Tracadie MLA is Happy with Increase in Veterinarian Seats for Nova Scotians

Last week, the Nova Scotia Government announced funding to add more seats for Nova Scotians studying to become veterinarians.

Starting this fall, there will be 24 first-year seats for Nova Scotia residents reserved annually at the Atlantic Veterinary College at the University of Prince Edward Island, up from 16. The college is the only post-secondary institution that offers the doctor of veterinary medicine program in Atlantic Canada.



Guysborough Tracadie MLA and agriculture minister Greg Morrow said the funding increases the seat allotment for Nova Scotia students at the school by 50 per cent, noting the Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association had requested a 40 per cent increase.

Nova Scotians admitted to the program will complete at least six weeks of their clinical rotation in Nova Scotia in their final year of study and provide three years of service in the province after graduation and licensure. The Province’s total investment over five years is about $50.8 million, including the cost of the seats and some funding for capital improvements.

Morrow said we need all types of vets, noting as agriculture minister, he has heard about a need for large animal vets.