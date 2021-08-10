Guysborough-Tracadie NDP candidate Matt Stickland says affordable Housing, Health Care and Open Pit Mining are Concerns among Voters

Guysborough-Tracadie NDP candidate Matt Stickland says concerns about affordable housing,

health care, and open pit gold mining are the main things he is hearing from residents. Stickland, a Navy veteran who served for 10 years in the armed forces, said one of the ways the NDP are looking to help with housing is the implementation of rent control.

When it comes to health care, Stickland admits it’s a tricky issue saying funding the current rural health care model is difficult and people are worried about access to care. In the long term, he wants government to look at the how it organizes and funds health care in order to be more in tune with the realities of modern rural living in Nova Scotia.

He stated residents deserve to get timely access to the care and the benefits they’ve earned