Guysborough-Tracadie PC Candidate Greg Morrow says Health Care and Roads Key Issues among Voters

Guysborough-Tracadie PC candidate Greg Morrow says health care and the state of our roads

are the two topics he hears most often as he goes door-to-door in this election campaign. Morrow says health care is the number one issue in the province with concerns ranging from a

number of Nova Scotians without a family doctor, Emergency Department closures at local hospitals, to wait times for an ambulance; issues his party is prepared to deal with. Morrow says on roads, his party has a commitment to double the budget to maintain rural roads from $20 million to $40 million.

As for what it will take to get him elected on August 17th, Morrow says the answer is simple, hard work.

Morrow says it’s about getting to as many doors as possible, and he has been travelling to every corner of the riding; even before the writ was dropped.

Residency of candidates has become an issue in this election. Liberal incumbent Lloyd Hines says he is the only candidate on the ballot who lives in the riding. Morrow countered by saying he only lives six kilometres from the boundary, and Guysborough-Tracadie shares a municipal district with where he lives. Morrow says he has lived in the area most of his life, and he has family in the district. Morrow says his residency has never been raised as he campaigned in this election.