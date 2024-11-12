Guysborough-Tracadie PC Candidate says Roads, Support Local Communities and Improving Cell Service Among Key Priorities in the Riding

Guysborough-Tracadie Conservative incumbent Greg Morrow says the PC government did a lot for Agriculture since it was elected to power in 2021.

Morrow, who served as the province’s Agriculture Minister, says the PC government responded to number of climate-rated challenges, including a hurricane, polar vortex, floods and a rainy growing season one summer. Morrow says the PC government provided $43 million to help the agriculture sector recover. Morrow says the PC’s are also reviewing Business Risk Management programs after farmers indicated they are not working for them.

Morrow says there was also a strong emphasis on getting more local food on shelves and in institutions, which ties into the Nova Scotia Loyal program

Morrow says some important highway construction projects have taken place in the riding and there are several more on the province’s five year road plan he would like to see through.

Morrow says the PC government supported a number of local organizations such as the Havre Boucher Community Centre, Country Harbour Gun Club, Goshen Community and Recreation Centre, the Canso Arena Fitness Facility, Seven Communities Recreation and volunteer fire departments.

Morrow also points to the PC Government’s commitment to expanding cell service by building more towers, a big issue in his riding with a number of areas without access.