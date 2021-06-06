Guysborough-Tracadie PC’s Choose Greg Morrow as Their Candidate for the Upcoming Provincial Election

Guysborough-Tracadie PC’s have chosen their candidate for the next provincial election. At a virtual nomination meeting Saturday party members picked Tracadie native Greg Morrow. The

nomination meeting was attended by 491 PC’s.

Morrow has worked in the radio industry, mostly as a journalist for more than two decades. He’s a graduate of Dalhousie University and the University of King’s College.

Morrow is also active in his community, including coaching minor women’s hockey and school sports.

Morrow says he’s proud to be part of the PC team, which is putting forward real solutions to the province’s healthcare crisis.