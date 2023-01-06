Guysborough Waterfront receives Federal Grant for Upgrades

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway has announced a grant of $73,500 to the Guysborough Waterfront Development Society. He made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.

The funds will help the society replace aging infrastructure, such as wooden building exteriors, windows and decking. Glass railings will provide safety while maintaining the view of the Guysborough harbour, and solar lights will provide energy-efficient illumination. The docking system at the marina, which has experienced ongoing storm damage, will also be repaired, which will allow larger vessels to anchor, bringing a higher volume of visitors to the area.