Nova Scotia announces Seven Deaths Related to COVID-196:08 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting seven COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend. A man in his 30s in Central Zone, a man in his 60s in Central Zone, a woman in her 60s in Northern Zone, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s both in Central Zone and […]
Charges laid in Two Vehicle Collision in New Glasgow11:42 am | Read Full Article
Charges have been laid following a two vehicle crash Saturday morning in New Glasgow. Police responded to the crash site, at the intersection of High and Bernard Streets at 7:30 a.m. Police allege the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash, a Toyota Corolla fled the scene and was later located by […]
Hockey’s Josie Chisholm, Basketball’s Avan Nava ...11:37 am | Read Full Article
X Women hockey defender Josie Chisholm is the StFX female athlete of the week. Chisholm, a fourth year Human Kinetics student from Antigonish, was the player of the game in the X-Women’s 4-3 come-from-behind win over SMU on Monday night, scoring the game winning goal in the third period and assisted on all three of […]