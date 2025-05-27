Gymnastics’ Kelly Thompson and Volleyball’s Trudy Delorey Honored at Support4Sport Gala in Halifax

Two members of the Antigonish Sports community recevied recognition for the efforts at the recent Sport Nova Scotia Support4Sport awards gala in Halifax over the weekend.

Kelly Thompson was recognized as the official of the year for gymnastics and was a finalist for the overall Official of the Year. An official for 43 years, Thompson recently judged at the Elite Canada, International Grizzle Classic and the 2025 Canadian Championships while operating as the highest international gymnastics federation official in the province. A senior lab instructor at STFX, Thompson also leads the STFX Community Recreation Gymnastics program.

Trudy Delorey was named Volunteer of the Year for Volleyball Nova Scotia. Serving for five years as president and director of Stoirm Volleyball, she helped launch the club’s annual serve-a-thon fundraiser, while also introducing new indoor and beach programs. Delorey coached both within Stoirm and at Dr. JH Gillis Regional high school, and recently worked with the Nova Scotia u16 girls program