Gypsum Mine Trail Fund-Raising reaches goal to purchase additional land and Improve Parking

Some good news for a popular tourist destination in the Cheticamp area. Gypsum Mine Trail,

which welcomes thousands of visitors a year and run entirely by volunteers has raised enough money to purchase the necessary land and improve the parking area. The trail committee says they were able to reach that goal thanks to exceptional community support.

The committee says this will now allow it to finally begin to move forward with other planned improvements over the coming months. The first of that work will begin this week. To facilitate the improvements and ensure safety, the trail will be closed to the public from today until Wednesday.