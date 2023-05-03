Gypsum Quarry in Little Narrows to reopen

A closed gypsum quarry in Victoria County will be reopened, creating more than 100 jobs once

it’s fully operational in three years. The Canadian division of USG Corporation has announced plans of spending $104 million to revitalize and re-launch a state-of-the-art quarry in Little Narrows. The project will include a new dock and shiploader, new crusher and conveyor systems and mining equipment such as drills, loaders, excavators and haul trucks.

Once fully operational, the company says the Little Narrows quarry will produce up to 2 million tonnes of raw gypsum material annually.

The company had operated the quarry from 1954 to 2016.