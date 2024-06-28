Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia Begins Construction on a New Home in New Glasgow

Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia broke ground on a new home in New Glasgow Wednesday.

On hand for the event were Habitat for Humanity Nova Scotia CEO Donna Williamson; New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks, and Dave Sobey, Trustee of the David and Faye Sobey Foundation, which is contributing to the build.

A release from Habitat for Humanity states the build of the single family home is expected to take four to six months.

Williamson said $75,000 in funding for the build came from the province, with $115,000 coming from the Black Families Funding Initiative, through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. She added a black family will be the beneficiary of this home.

The release states all Habitat homeowners go through an application process to determine their level of housing need, ability to repay an affordable mortgage and willingness to partner with Habitat.

For more information about project or how to get involved, contact info@habitatns.ca.

Individual volunteer opportunities are also available at www.habitatns.ca