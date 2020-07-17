Hakin says St. FX has a Robust Planning Framework to Welcome Students Back in the Fall

StFX University’s new president says the school responded to a number of questions regarding its plans for a fall semester.

On Wednesday, the university hosted a pair of virtual town meetings regarding plans for

students returning to the university in the fall. The school is enacting a number of measures as part of its plans, including increasing cleaning, maintaining physical distancing, reduced class sizes and requiring non-medical masks to be worn on campus.

Andrew Hakin, president of StFX, said over 560 people took part in the meetings. The school received 150 questions, which Hakin said mostly dealt with the university’s response to a potential covid case and its plan to operate.

When asked what sort of response the university has to those concerned about students returning to the area, Hakin said the school has a robust planning framework that will welcome the students back and ensure they contact the students.

He said they have an array of measures to make sure they can introduce students to the community as safely as possible. Next week, school representatives will speak with local doctors in order to figure out how they will cope if there are instances of individuals with covid -19.

For off-campus students, the school will require them to submit a plan to return to the community and for self isolation if that is required. They will also have to indicate when they will be arriving in Antigonish. Students who have completed their self isolation or were not required to quarantine will be issued a green wrist bracelet. For the month of September, all students will need a green bracelet to enter all academic or administrative buildings on campus. For those living in residence, there will only be single rooms.