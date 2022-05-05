Halifax and Moncton to host World Junior Hockey Championships

The 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships are coming to Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Halifax and Moncton will serve as host cities for the tournament, to be played from December 26th, 2022 to January 5, 2023 at the Scotiabank Centre and the Avenir Centre.

The 2023 tournament was scheduled to be held in Russia, but the International Ice Hockey Federation has removed Russia’s hosting rights.

Nova Scotia last hosted the World Juniors in 2003 in Halifax and Sydney.

Hosting the tournament can have a significant economic impact. Sport Tourism Canada evaluated the 2019 World Juniors in Vancouver at $44 million, with an increase to GDP of $26 million