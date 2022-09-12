Halifax Man Pulled from Water at Melmerby Beach dies; Woman who Attempted to Rescue Him in Hospital

Pictou County RCMP say a 57-year old Halifax man has died after being pulled from the water at Melmerby Beach and a 64-year old woman who tried to rescue him is in hospital.

Police say officers, Little Harbour and New Glasgow Fire Departments and EHS were called to the area around 3:30 on Saturday afternoon following reports of swimmers in distress at a beach on Little Harbour Road.

Bystanders assisted bringing them to shore and administered first aid.

The man was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 64-year-old Halifax woman who attempted to rescue him suffered serious injuries and was also taken to hospital.

RCMP are investigating, with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiners Office.