Halifax Stanfield International Airport features Artwork of Inverness County Mi’kmaw Artist Loretta Gould

The latest permanent art installation at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport features

works from an Inverness County Mi’kmaw artist.

In recognition of Mi’kmaq History Month, the airport is displaying 24 original artwork designs of Loretta Gould of Waycobah First Nation. The artwork, using semi-transparent material is located on windows throughout the airport check-in hall.

Gould says it’s exciting to see her work displayed in this way and a bit overwhelming.

Gould’s artwork designs featured in the installation include a traditional birchbark canoe, fishing and spiritual ceremonies.

Gould hopes her art at the airport will inspire other artists to continue their work.