Hanlon Brothers Collaborate on New Jazz Album

It’s taken a while but a pair of music making brothers are releasing an album together.

The Hanlon Brothers Quintet, a collaboration between local Jazz professor and guitarist Jake Hanlon and his brother Josh, a jazz pianist and composer currently living in North Texas, are releasing their album NS TX on Tuesday.

Jake, said he and his brother, along with fellow StFX jazz professor Paul Tynan, James Driscoll, and Stockton Helbing, recorded the pieces about five years ago. After turning Josh’s house into a recording studio, they spent a few days recording original music. Josh was set to do the post production but soon after the recording wrapped up, he started a family. Jake decided to take it up and over the course of the last year and a half, has been picking away at getting the album finished.

Jake said if anyone wants a physical copy, he said people can visit jakehanlonjazz.com to contact him and if they’re in the Antigonish area, he will arrange to drop one off.