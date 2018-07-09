Hannah Chisholm receives support from Innovacorp for her business Eggcitables

Another honour for emerging local entrepreneur Hannah Chisholm. The Antigonish County
Hannah Chisholm
(www.stfxenactus.com)
native and St. FX University graduate has won 15-thousand dollars from Innovacorp for their annual Spark Innovation Challenge. She was one of 15 finalists to receive funding from 122 submissions. Chisholm is developing a product called Eggcitables, a plant based egg alternative that can be used in egg-based meals.
Chisholm says the funding from Innovacorp will help in paying the start-up costs associated with the business.
Chisholm is currently in a 12 week accelerator internship program in Fredericton to help get her business going. Chisholm has launched a web site for her business, eggcitables.com
and will be announcing plans soon for rolling out her product to customers.