Hannah Chisholm receives support from Innovacorp for her business Eggcitables

Another honour for emerging local entrepreneur Hannah Chisholm. The Antigonish County native and St. FX University graduate has won 15-thousand dollars from Innovacorp for their annual Spark Innovation Challenge. She was one of 15 finalists to receive funding from 122 submissions. Chisholm is developing a product called Eggcitables, a plant based egg alternative that can be used in egg-based meals.

Chisholm says the funding from Innovacorp will help in paying the start-up costs associated with the business.