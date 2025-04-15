Haveracres Maple Farm reports Production numbers were Average or Slightly Above in its Just Completed Season

Jason Haverkort of Haveracres Maple Farm said the St. Joseph’s maple operation recently finished making syrup for the year, having starting the process February 28. He said it wasn’t a bad winter, with some minimal damage, while production numbers were average or slightly above.

Despite some rough sledding after post tropical storm Fiona destroyed a big portion of maple trees, Haverkort said things seem to be getting better.

As for next season, Haverkort said they are hoping for a good growing season with plenty of leaf cover.