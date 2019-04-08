Havre Boucher Resident a Contestant on Masterchef Canada

other competitors was life-changing. Jenny Miller of Havre Boucher has been chosen to be part of Season 6 of Masterchef Canada. The season opens tonight on CTV with a special two hour premiere. A local resident says being part of a TV show where her culinary skills were tested against 17other competitors was life-changing. Jenny Miller of Havre Boucher has been chosen to be part of Season 6 of Masterchef Canada. The season opens tonight on CTV with a special two hour premiere.

Miller, a stay-at-home Mom who has operated a hobby farm with her husband for the past 10 years, says she applied to be part of the show on-line. Miller says she was surprised when she got the call for an audition in Halifax.

Miller says the experience on Masterchef has inspired her to pursue a career in cooking