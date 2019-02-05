Hawthorne-Main Intersection Upgrade Project in Antigonish to Proceed

Antigonish Town Council is moving forward with a planned intersection project.

Following an in-camera meeting last night, council voted to award the contract for the Hawthorne-Main Intersection upgrades project to B.D. Clifton Contracting at a price of over $560,000 plus HST. B.D. Clifton Contracting was the lowest bidder on the project.

Town CAO Jeff Lawrence said there was some paring down of the original tender issued by the company.

Lawrence said a press release is set to be issued later today by the town which will break down the costs associated with the contract.