Hawthorne-Main Street Intersection Upgrade Complete

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher commended staff and BD Clifton contracting for the now completed Hawthorne and Main Street intersection. Boucher said the finishing touches were put on the lights Wednesday.

 

Boucher said the intersection is now safer for drivers and pedestrians, adding they received a lot of positive feedback from residents. She also thanked residents for their patience during construction.

 

The intersection upgrades received some criticism before the work started because of the over $560,000 price tag. Boucher said it was more than a simple piece of road work, noting Whidden Park Campground and area now has fire protection, which she called a huge upgrade. She also said the overall price tag included the new traffic lights, asphalt work, sidewalk work, and storm sewer and water utility upgrades.