Hawthorne-Main Street Intersection Upgrade Complete

Boucher said the intersection is now safer for drivers and pedestrians, adding they received a lot of positive feedback from residents. She also thanked residents for their patience during construction.

The intersection upgrades received some criticism before the work started because of the over $560,000 price tag. Boucher said it was more than a simple piece of road work, noting Whidden Park Campground and area now has fire protection, which she called a huge upgrade. She also said the overall price tag included the new traffic lights, asphalt work, sidewalk work, and storm sewer and water utility upgrades.